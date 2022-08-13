Previous
Caturday Bliss by gardenfolk
Photo 2023

Caturday Bliss

Caturday Bliss
when you
open your eyes
and know you
don't have to get up.
...Anonymous

I filled the frame with furry Katniss.

13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
