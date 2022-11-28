Sign up
Photo 2130
Falling Leaves
Meet me
under the
falling leaves.
...Anonymous
Sophie Belle is sitting among the pear tree leaves. She has on her tree PJ's. Nice on Black.
Still trying to catch up...
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd November 2022 3:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
leaves
,
sophie-belle
,
teacup-schnauzer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! so sweet! fav
December 2nd, 2022
