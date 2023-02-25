Previous
What If You Fly by gardenfolk
Photo 2247

What If You Fly

What if you fall?
Oh, my darling,
what if you fly?
...Eric Hanson

I caught the bird just right in front of the setting sun. Another day in paradise at sunset.
25th February 2023

