Photo 2271
Cats Have the Courage
Way down deep
we're all motivated
by the same urges.
Cats have the courage
to live by them.
...Pam Davis
Katniss is up in her favorite tree checking out the view.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
blue
,
branches
,
kitty
,
blossoms
,
katniss
Pam Knowler
ace
Such a beautiful girl!
March 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
March 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
As beautiful as ever
March 22nd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
She’s beautiful as well as nicely framed!
March 22nd, 2023
