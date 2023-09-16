Cats are Absolute Individuals

Cats are absolute individuals

with their own ideas

about everything including

the people they own.

...John Dingman



Kitty Katniss portrait.



Can you believe someone moved and chose to leave her behind?



They say one man's trash is another man's treasure. I beg to differ. She has always been a treasure. She was yet to be discovered by someone who recognized her value.

ME! Nice on Black.