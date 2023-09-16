Previous
Cats are absolute individuals
with their own ideas
about everything including
the people they own.
...John Dingman

Kitty Katniss portrait.

Can you believe someone moved and chose to leave her behind?

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure. I beg to differ. She has always been a treasure. She was yet to be discovered by someone who recognized her value.
