Farm-to-Fork Festival

If it weren't for agriculturethere would be no culture at all....Elwyyn TaylorThey say that Sacramento is the Farm-to-Fork Capital of the World. This year it was from September 7-23 with wine offerings, cooking classes, cocktail classes & brewery tours, farm fresh dinners, etc...for the 10th year.The Tower Bridge Dinner took place on September 10th if you could find tickets. Two tickets cost $300.I went to the street festival on Saturday with a friend and Sophie Belle. It took place on the Capitol Mall with lots of vendors, cooking demonstrations, live music and food trucks...lots of things to see and do. It was fun and we walked over 5.5 miles. Sophie Belle was just as tired as we were. But she had a stroller.