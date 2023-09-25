Previous
Next
Farm-to-Fork Festival by gardenfolk
Photo 2459

Farm-to-Fork Festival

If it weren't for agriculture
there would be no culture at all.
...Elwyyn Taylor

They say that Sacramento is the Farm-to-Fork Capital of the World. This year it was from September 7-23 with wine offerings, cooking classes, cocktail classes & brewery tours, farm fresh dinners, etc...for the 10th year.

The Tower Bridge Dinner took place on September 10th if you could find tickets. Two tickets cost $300.

I went to the street festival on Saturday with a friend and Sophie Belle. It took place on the Capitol Mall with lots of vendors, cooking demonstrations, live music and food trucks...lots of things to see and do. It was fun and we walked over 5.5 miles. Sophie Belle was just as tired as we were. But she had a stroller.

https://www.kcra.com/article/2023-sacramento-farm-to-fork-festival-guide/45268014

https://www.farmtofork.com/

https://www.farmtofork.com/events/the-tower-bridge-dinner/
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
673% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise