Previous
Photo 2771
By Just Watching
You can observe
a lot
by just watching.
...Yogi Berra
Katniss is in her favorite tree.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
tree
,
eyes
,
cat
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
katniss
Casablanca
ace
Sweetheart as always.
I am heading to Montacute in your honour in a few weeks time. I shall make sure to let you know!
August 2nd, 2024
CC Folk
ace
@casablanca
Oh thank you! I wish I was going with you. :)
August 2nd, 2024
I am heading to Montacute in your honour in a few weeks time. I shall make sure to let you know!