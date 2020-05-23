Previous
Farewell by granagringa
178 / 365

Farewell

We are hoping that this pair of doves comes back and tries nesting on our balcony again. Last year they had three broods here. We know from reading that doves will abandon nests if they find them to be unsafe. We'd hate to not see them return.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
judith deacon ace
A beautiful close up, I do hope they return.
May 24th, 2020  
