15 / 365
Blue Tarp, Outward
Continuing with "blue" and the blue tarp series...talk about trying to "work" the subject...lol
Thanks always for stopping by, comments, critiques, and hellos are always welcome and appreciated!
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1349
photos
102
followers
113
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st July 2021 1:29pm
Tags
blue
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
texture
,
tarp
JackieR
ace
Oooh nicely done!!!
July 4th, 2021
