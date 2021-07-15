Previous
Next
An Affair to Remember by granagringa
17 / 365

An Affair to Remember

There was something about this that struck my romantic side and reminded me of the movie...the scene where Cary Grant finds Deborah Carr lying on the couch unaware that she is unable to walk...
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise