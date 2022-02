A "Doleful" Morning

Morning still-life...doleful can mean bleak and certainly Oregon mornings lately have been so gray and foggy that it seemed appropriate. Although some afternoons have been almost balmy and tropical! (well, not really....) but at least sunny.

May you have sunny days and good weather!

This also seemed apt for the darkroom theme of the week: wabi-sabi - beauty in imperfection and impermanence.