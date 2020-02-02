Previous
Window tax by happypat
Photo 3060

Window tax

I was really desperate for a walk this morning, I felt so lazy guilty about lolling about all day. We decided to go & have a quick walk for an hour then call in for a coffee afterward.
I left it to Harry where we went & he drove straight to Daisy Clough & we ate a whole Sunday lunch! No walking involved!!
I got him to drop me in the village on the way home so at least I did redeem myself a bit. Harry went back to watch the rugby.

This is a very interesting house I walked past. An elderly couple live in this house & it’s quite rundown but just look at all the bricked up windows.
In 1696 a window tax was imposed on the number of windows you had. To avoid paying the tax some owners bricked their windows up. You were allowed a certain number of windows for a certain amount of money. The tax was repealed in 1851 after campaigners argued it was a tax on light & air.
You can read more details if you google it.

Strange to think that this house never reinstated their windows after all the years.

Three good things:
1. Harry is horse & dog minding while our neighbour is in hospital. So far both behaving well although the dog sulked a bit at the start as usual....he has to go out & buy it ham as a bribe!
2. Boiled eggs for tea later with hot buttered toast.
3. Lots of birthdays this month so I have got myself organised!
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 9 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last eight years, if only...
838% complete

Boo ace
ooh horse and dog sitting..that will take some time! MMmm boiled eggs..love them.
February 2nd, 2020  
julia ace
That seems crazy .. hope they don't bring that back again .. some of the silly ideas that the 'Powers that be' come up with I would not put past them ... George is just asking if 'Pole' tax was the same thing or something different .. Would be a lovely house in it's time .. with all the windows glassed..
February 2nd, 2020  
