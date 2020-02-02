Window tax

I was really desperate for a walk this morning, I felt so lazy guilty about lolling about all day. We decided to go & have a quick walk for an hour then call in for a coffee afterward.

I left it to Harry where we went & he drove straight to Daisy Clough & we ate a whole Sunday lunch! No walking involved!!

I got him to drop me in the village on the way home so at least I did redeem myself a bit. Harry went back to watch the rugby.



This is a very interesting house I walked past. An elderly couple live in this house & it’s quite rundown but just look at all the bricked up windows.

In 1696 a window tax was imposed on the number of windows you had. To avoid paying the tax some owners bricked their windows up. You were allowed a certain number of windows for a certain amount of money. The tax was repealed in 1851 after campaigners argued it was a tax on light & air.

You can read more details if you google it.



Strange to think that this house never reinstated their windows after all the years.



Three good things:

1. Harry is horse & dog minding while our neighbour is in hospital. So far both behaving well although the dog sulked a bit at the start as usual....he has to go out & buy it ham as a bribe!

2. Boiled eggs for tea later with hot buttered toast.

3. Lots of birthdays this month so I have got myself organised!