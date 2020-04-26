A welcome sight after my walk.

The last lap down our lane, I’ve just climbed the hill I’ve shown you before & turned into our lane.

That is our house you can see there in the distance. The lane bears to the right in the front & goes on for about 150 metres until it peters out into the fields.

I must say I’m walking much easier these days & can almost ...almost run up the hill!!



Three good things:

1. A few chats with people on my walk as we pass each other keeping well apart.

2. We have the fire on again tonight...cooler today.

3. A second hand Egloo chicken coop on EBay made £550 today....I was shocked. We fancy having a few hens again so I have been checking chicken houses out sporadically. I think everyone’s into chickens just now!

Lucky & a big good thing for the seller,