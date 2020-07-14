Redundant

This very run down building belongs to the house with the bricked up windows I posted a good while ago.

An elderly couple live there & sadly it’s all looking rather run down.

I pass by on my usual walk.



This wasn’t the photo I wanted to post today. I had it all planned to take a photo of my friend making masks at her sewing machine but as her house is up for sale & she was expecting viewers all was tidied away.



Three good things:

1. A decision finally on whether we have to wear face masks in shops. I’m all for it, anything as simple as that & could stop anyone catching coronavirus can’t be bad.

2. My friend is very busy making the masks, at it until 2am this morning. She has recently lost her husband so is enjoying the visitors collecting them & giving her a purpose. All proceeds to Leukaemia.

3. Top coat on my plastering. Sanding down tomorrow & then painting.