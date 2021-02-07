No entry or exit.

All I can come up with today....a rusty bit of fence.

Unusual in that this is the top of the fence that bends inwards at the top....must be some woolly jumpers in that field!



Three good things:

1. Very cold sneaky wind today but thankfully no snow!

2. I have bought myself a new kindle cover fit the new replacement Kindle I bought last year. Amazon are very crafty & the newest version is slightly smaller than the previous one consequently the old case was too big & wouldn't work properly opening & closing.

3. I’ve finished my latest book. One if those books I started & sort of half enjoyed but just wanted to find out how it ended...there was a lot of skipping of words. One thing I’m not into is anything to do with fantasy & ghost stuff. Glad I can start something new.