I hate painting!!

A wet day so thought I had better get out the paint brush & finish off all the painting jobs that needing doing.

All the paintwork needed another coat of paint, architraves mostly & of course two more coats on the new airing cupboard.

It’s taken me all morning & into the afternoon but it’s finished.

I need to go round with the emulsion brush next just freshening up certain places.



Three good things:

1. Roast potatoes & chicken thighs in the oven.

2. I have enough gin left in my bottle for tonight’s G&T.

3. Nazanin & the other hostage are on their way home from Iran….so glad for her long suffering family.