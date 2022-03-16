Previous
I hate painting!! by happypat
Photo 3791

I hate painting!!

A wet day so thought I had better get out the paint brush & finish off all the painting jobs that needing doing.
All the paintwork needed another coat of paint, architraves mostly & of course two more coats on the new airing cupboard.
It’s taken me all morning & into the afternoon but it’s finished.
I need to go round with the emulsion brush next just freshening up certain places.

Three good things:
1. Roast potatoes & chicken thighs in the oven.
2. I have enough gin left in my bottle for tonight’s G&T.
3. Nazanin & the other hostage are on their way home from Iran….so glad for her long suffering family.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1038% complete

View this month »

