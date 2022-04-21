A gardening day

Feel pleased with myself as I am slowly beginning to tame this bed which is full of roots of brambles, weeds & various overgrown unknown shrubs.

Harry pruned that Camelia you can see in the foreground. It was right down to the ground so it’s good to get air underneath & let light in to the other plants. Still loads of Ivy to clear as you can see & there is a honeysuckle growing right through the middle of it.



Three good things:

1. Only one duck came late on this afternoon so I think she’s sitting somewhere!

2. The house across the road where the wedding was held has a Sold sign on it! They will be happy as they are doing the same as us, renovating an old bungalow nearer the village.

3. We have booked our hotel in Edinburgh!