A gardening day by happypat
Photo 3825

A gardening day

Feel pleased with myself as I am slowly beginning to tame this bed which is full of roots of brambles, weeds & various overgrown unknown shrubs.
Harry pruned that Camelia you can see in the foreground. It was right down to the ground so it’s good to get air underneath & let light in to the other plants. Still loads of Ivy to clear as you can see & there is a honeysuckle growing right through the middle of it.

Three good things:
1. Only one duck came late on this afternoon so I think she’s sitting somewhere!
2. The house across the road where the wedding was held has a Sold sign on it! They will be happy as they are doing the same as us, renovating an old bungalow nearer the village.
3. We have booked our hotel in Edinburgh!
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca ace
A lovely reward for all that work. And Edinburgh! Holiday?
April 21st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Just saw your previous post. We went here during our Silver Wedding trip. The Cannonball restaurant right by the castle was fabulous and not expensive.
April 21st, 2022  
