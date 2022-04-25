Sign up
Photo 3829
After
Our garden today…we are beginning to tame it at last! Of course a newly mown lawn always looks better!
Going to post my before picture in extras!
https://365project.org/happypat/photos-i-can-t/2021-01-05
I managed to link both photos ….a very good thing! 🤣
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
5
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4623
photos
143
followers
127
following
1049% complete
3822
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
25th April 2022 6:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
home
,
over
,
garden
,
make
Taffy
ace
WOW -- what a difference!! This is beautiful!
BTW, the links showed up as 'invalid media' but I found a workaround.
April 25th, 2022
carol white
ace
A lovely garden and darkening clouds
April 25th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
@taffy
Yes thanks Taffy I haven’t just sussed it out yet…it goes on to my unposted shot…will have another go! 🤣🤣
April 25th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
@taffy
Sorted!!
April 25th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s quite a difference! Looking lovely!
April 25th, 2022
BTW, the links showed up as 'invalid media' but I found a workaround.