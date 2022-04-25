Previous
Next
After by happypat
Photo 3829

After

Our garden today…we are beginning to tame it at last! Of course a newly mown lawn always looks better!
Going to post my before picture in extras!

https://365project.org/happypat/photos-i-can-t/2021-01-05

I managed to link both photos ….a very good thing! 🤣
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1049% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
WOW -- what a difference!! This is beautiful!
BTW, the links showed up as 'invalid media' but I found a workaround.
April 25th, 2022  
carol white ace
A lovely garden and darkening clouds
April 25th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@taffy Yes thanks Taffy I haven’t just sussed it out yet…it goes on to my unposted shot…will have another go! 🤣🤣
April 25th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@taffy Sorted!!
April 25th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s quite a difference! Looking lovely!
April 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise