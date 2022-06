My new foxglove plants are looking good. There is another one just a bit to the left.I chose white so they would show up nicely in between the trees at the bottom of the garden.I’m taking instruction from @beryl on how to propagate the seeds later! 🤣Three good things:1. Great matches at Wimbledon this afternoon….lazy me today!2. A book I wanted is in at the library…I popped in to get it earlier!3. Returning parcels is so easy these days!