Ripe & ready ….come & pick! by happypat
Ripe & ready ….come & pick!

Crab apples so not everyone wants to be bothered with the faff. Like last year they will probably end up dropping on the ground.
Look pretty though & so evenly spread over the tree.

Three good things:
1. I have done very little today….couldn’t seem to decide to settle to anything!
2. Oh I’ve just thought I cooked the beetroot!
3. The perfect card for the perfect occasion.
20th September 2022

Pat Knowles

