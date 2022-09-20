Ripe & ready ….come & pick!

Crab apples so not everyone wants to be bothered with the faff. Like last year they will probably end up dropping on the ground.

Look pretty though & so evenly spread over the tree.



Three good things:

1. I have done very little today….couldn’t seem to decide to settle to anything!

2. Oh I’ve just thought I cooked the beetroot!

3. The perfect card for the perfect occasion.