Mrs Mayor

The Mayor of Garstang was out & about on market day.

She was handing out leaflets but she didn’t give me one!



I have no idea what her name is but she’s been the Mayor for a long time & never looks any older.

I have just googled her name & it turns out she isn’t the mayor at all now only as in a public figure promoting the town.

The costume fits still so she’s still doing her but….good for visitors.

The current mayor is a man who is most likely at work…..she looks the part on market day anyway!



Three good things:

1. We got our telephone fixed! It was a complicated problem to do with the right plug ins. I’m still not confident it works absolutely correctly but fingers crossed!!

2. A visit to the library….the proper library not the van….I always love all those books to browse.

3. Awake in the night but I had charged up my Kindle & I read half of my sample book of Sue Blacks autobiography…..not the best middle if the night reading as it was all about how she dissected her first human body for her training. I enjoyed it though.

