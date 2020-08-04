Previous
Next
Cheers! by happypat
Photo 770

Cheers!

Had to show you the colour of this pink grapefruit G&T!
It was so pretty with fruit in the bottom...pomegranate seeds, blueberries & raspberries.
Very refreshing!
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise