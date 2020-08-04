Sign up
Photo 770
Cheers!
Had to show you the colour of this pink grapefruit G&T!
It was so pretty with fruit in the bottom...pomegranate seeds, blueberries & raspberries.
Very refreshing!
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
4th August 2020 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lunch
,
out
,
gin
,
tonic
,
grapefruit.
