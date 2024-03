Colour version

I have a busy day so will have no time to post tonight so a quick upload of our original neighbours house in colour instead of black & white.

The two houses are next door to each other.

This is the bigger & grander of the two & lovely in colour!



Just noticed I have already posted this photo so ignore! 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️