Photo 817
Wood stack
My job was packing it in the wood shed.
A few more loads yet over the summer!
I’m hoping this time it doesn't fall over.
I did two rows so the front one would anchor the back one!
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
17th March 2024 3:44pm
Tags
wood
,
stack.
Carole Sandford
ace
Like a giant puzzle Pat! I bet its satisfying once it’s done.
March 17th, 2024
