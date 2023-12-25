Previous
Go girls! by happypat
Go girls!

The racing grannies had to have their zimmer frames weighted down with coins to stay upright!

We have our faces stuck on each one.

Ruth & I have a lot to put up with! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Casablanca ace
😂😂😂 love it!
December 26th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Haha great fun!
December 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha love it.
December 26th, 2023  
