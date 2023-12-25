Sign up
Previous
Photo 812
Go girls!
The racing grannies had to have their zimmer frames weighted down with coins to stay upright!
We have our faces stuck on each one.
Ruth & I have a lot to put up with! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Pat Knowles
@happypat
frames
racing
zimmer
grannies
Casablanca
😂😂😂 love it!
December 26th, 2023
Lesley
Haha great fun!
December 26th, 2023
Babs
Ha ha love it.
December 26th, 2023
