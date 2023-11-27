Previous
Christmas flowers by happypat
Photo 811

Christmas flowers

Just to show you the results of the demo I went to this afternoon.
Scarlet left the bouquet for one of our members going through cancer treatment.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Pat Knowles

Carole Sandford ace
Oh that’s so pretty!
November 27th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
So lovely. It's good to see how the experts put things together! I must look out my wreath frame etc tomorrow.
Thank you for your inspiration.
November 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 27th, 2023  
