Previous
Photo 811
Christmas flowers
Just to show you the results of the demo I went to this afternoon.
Scarlet left the bouquet for one of our members going through cancer treatment.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
3
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5094
photos
127
followers
115
following
Tags
christmas
,
flowers
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh that’s so pretty!
November 27th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
So lovely. It's good to see how the experts put things together! I must look out my wreath frame etc tomorrow.
Thank you for your inspiration.
November 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 27th, 2023
