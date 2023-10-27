Previous
Cold morning helping mum on her 3rd birthday.
Cold morning helping mum on her 3rd birthday.

Nina helping her mum feed calves on her birthday morning.
Snow too so under those Alps this morning so a chilly morning. A warm coat is needed.
Here she is beside one of the bulk tanks that stores the milk unti it’s collected.
Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
So happy helping her mum! Happy Birthday Nina!
October 27th, 2023  
julia ace
A true farmer got good wet/cold weather gear with pink gunboats..
We even getting the chill from the South at the moment..
October 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A delightful photo of her , Happy Birthday Nina 😊
October 27th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What a little cutie!
October 27th, 2023  
