Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 810
Cold morning helping mum on her 3rd birthday.
Nina helping her mum feed calves on her birthday morning.
Snow too so under those Alps this morning so a chilly morning. A warm coat is needed.
Here she is beside one of the bulk tanks that stores the milk unti it’s collected.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5069
photos
129
followers
116
following
221% complete
View this month »
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
810
Latest from all albums
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
4256
4257
810
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nina
,
farming
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So happy helping her mum! Happy Birthday Nina!
October 27th, 2023
julia
ace
A true farmer got good wet/cold weather gear with pink gunboats..
We even getting the chill from the South at the moment..
October 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A delightful photo of her , Happy Birthday Nina 😊
October 27th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
What a little cutie!
October 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
We even getting the chill from the South at the moment..