Previous
Photo 809
One man’s obsession.
Info on the giant tortoises.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
2
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5002
photos
130
followers
118
following
221% complete
802
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
16th July 2023 1:12pm
Sue Cooper
ace
That’s amazing, Pat. I’ve read the whole thing word for word having first seen the photo of these beautiful tortoises. ( I'm very fond of tortoises). Thank you for sharing. Fav.
July 21st, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@susiemc
I really wished I had read all the info at the time Sue. It was quite hard to stay at the front long enough to read but I so wished I had put some money in his box!
July 21st, 2023
