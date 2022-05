Pudding

My attempt at the Platinum Jubilee pudding.

It looks a bit odd on top as the white chocolate shards stuck to the paper & broke as I tried to lift them off.

I was very underwhelmed by the thought of it but in actual fact it did taste very nice & went down very well.

Would I be bothered making it again, definitely not!

I do like a trifle but the ordinary raspberry….I’m not over keen on jelly in a trifle either…will be easier & nicer!



I’m glad I did it though!