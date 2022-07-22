Sign up
Photo 798
Handicrafts marquee 2
Specially for
@beryl
Another view of this marquee, just to give you an idea of how big it was!
No need to comment!
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
1
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
17th July 2022 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
show
,
great
,
eccleston
,
2022
julia
ace
Looks very impressive handiwork.. That colourful quilt is amazing..
July 22nd, 2022
