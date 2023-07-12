Previous
Vase and bottle by haskar
Photo 2242

Vase and bottle

Found while exploring the castle interiors
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a beautiful still life. Love the light coming through the window on your subjects.
July 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty monotone still life - love the light from the window creating interesting reflections on the surfaces and the objects! fav
July 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely black and white
July 12th, 2023  
April P ace
This is gorgeous.
July 12th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous image
July 12th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good in b&w
July 12th, 2023  
