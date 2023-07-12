Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2242
Vase and bottle
Found while exploring the castle interiors
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
6
8
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2715
photos
248
followers
224
following
614% complete
View this month »
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
Latest from all albums
80
2237
2238
81
2239
2240
2241
2242
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
12th July 2023 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
museum
,
still-life
Mags
ace
Such a beautiful still life. Love the light coming through the window on your subjects.
July 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty monotone still life - love the light from the window creating interesting reflections on the surfaces and the objects! fav
July 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely black and white
July 12th, 2023
April P
ace
This is gorgeous.
July 12th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous image
July 12th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good in b&w
July 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close