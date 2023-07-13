Sign up
Photo 2243
Back home
The interior of the renovated train station in Malbork.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
building
,
interior
Dianne
What a beautiful renovation.
July 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully restored!
July 14th, 2023
