Previous
304 / 365
Old tram
I never knew the Olympus TG5 could be such a fun camera. With the small sensor and the "vintage" picture style + forced flash it can make images with a great retro look.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
tram
,
fun
,
retro
