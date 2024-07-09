Sign up
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
red
,
green
,
blue
,
rgb
Diana
ace
Great colours, lines and shapes.
July 9th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
Nice minimalism
July 9th, 2024
Vincent
ace
Fantastic composition! with the clean lines and geometric shapes
July 9th, 2024
