Previous
JOKE..Hear the one about the cowboy walking into a bar? by jerzyfotos
68 / 365

JOKE..Hear the one about the cowboy walking into a bar?

Well he thought it was funny :-) Caught him seeking shade under a tree in our 40 degree heat.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Ha! Good one.
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise