Previous
68 / 365
JOKE..Hear the one about the cowboy walking into a bar?
Well he thought it was funny :-) Caught him seeking shade under a tree in our 40 degree heat.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
1
0
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
264
photos
39
followers
34
following
18% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Door # 2
Bucktree
ace
Ha! Good one.
July 11th, 2024
