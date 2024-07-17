Previous
TRYING TO DECIDE by jerzyfotos
TRYING TO DECIDE

If we're heading back to Mexico this winter and check some of the restaurants we missed when trip was cut short. My passport is sitting on a table waiting for renewal as it expires in two months. The winter here may help me decide.
17th July 2024

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great pov
July 17th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful night shot of dining el fresco.
July 17th, 2024  
