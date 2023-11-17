Sign up
Photo 438
Gardenia ~ symbol of beauty and grace
Song title. “Gardenia” by Mandy Moore 2007.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
17th November 2023 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
flower
,
gardenia
,
songtitle-101
,
sixws-145
,
52wc-2023-w46
Agnes
ace
Beautiful close up
November 17th, 2023
