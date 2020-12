Salt making ponds near Bangkok, Thailand.

Sad story! I think that I uploaded about 1,200plus photos up until 2017. Then a few things happened and I couldn’t upload for a while. Then I lost all my photos on this site. Now I am pretty much housebound for a considerable time.



As I can’t really get out and about, my plan is to sort through my 44,000 (was 53,000) digitised photos, delete thousands and upload daily one or two of my old photos.

Sorry that’s the best I can do for the time being. It will keep me busy anyway.