“Selfie” (my camera) of me self isolating at Manly Beach. by johnfalconer
“Selfie” (my camera) of me self isolating at Manly Beach.

It’s a lock down but we can go to the beach to exercise but not sit or lie down!!!
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
SandraD ace
Fantastic shot, I will have to think about how you did this selfie and why you would! Well worth a belly flop :-)
December 28th, 2020  
