Photo 1603
Prague Castle Across the Vlatava River
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
4
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2076
photos
233
followers
152
following
439% complete
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
20th January 2020 8:51pm
reflection
,
river
,
art
,
nighttime
,
prague
,
leading-lines
,
jy-nighttime
,
jy-iphone
,
jy-prague
Casablanca
ace
Oooooh magical! I have always wanted to visit Prague but have never yet been there.
January 24th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
@casablanca
-- going in winter means far fewer tourists, much cheaper hotels, but bundle up for night walks!
January 24th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
@jyokota
Sounds perfect to me! I love the cold weather and I hate crowds!!
January 24th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful scene, such a wonderful city to visit. We were pickpocketed twice in a tram on a four day visit ;-)
January 24th, 2020
