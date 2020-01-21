Previous
Prague Castle Across the Vlatava River by jyokota
Photo 1603

Prague Castle Across the Vlatava River

21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
Casablanca ace
Oooooh magical! I have always wanted to visit Prague but have never yet been there.
January 24th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
@casablanca -- going in winter means far fewer tourists, much cheaper hotels, but bundle up for night walks!
January 24th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@jyokota Sounds perfect to me! I love the cold weather and I hate crowds!!
January 24th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful scene, such a wonderful city to visit. We were pickpocketed twice in a tram on a four day visit ;-)
January 24th, 2020  
