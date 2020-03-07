Previous
Freelensing with @haskar by jyokota
Photo 1625

Freelensing with @haskar

a brass bird ornament at the Warsaw Philharmonic

What a delightful meeting with Hanna @haskar !!
Such fun to meet a fellow 365er and to take a photowalk around the city. We went up the Palace of Culture and looked down from 123m and then walked around the building admiring its chandeliers and the marble interior before having the most divine cup of melted dark chocolate at Chocolate Cafe E. Wedel (since 1893 in same location!). And then -- she taught me a new technique known as freelensing. What fun to practice! Check out Hanna's photo here, showing our hot chocolate: https://365project.org/haskar/365/2020-03-07
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
