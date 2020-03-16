Sign up
Photo 1635
They changed the gas lights . . . to electric
The lamplighter must have retired. I loved watching him turn on the lights at night. I never managed to get up early enough to watch him turn them off.
16th March 2020
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th March 2020 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shadow
,
nighttime
,
lantern
,
mystery
,
poland
,
storytelling
,
wrocław
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-nighttime
,
jy-poland
,
jy-wrocław
,
gas-light
Taffy
ace
Great shadow play - tells a story of times gone by, in a way.
March 19th, 2020
