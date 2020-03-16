Previous
Next
They changed the gas lights . . . to electric by jyokota
Photo 1635

They changed the gas lights . . . to electric

The lamplighter must have retired. I loved watching him turn on the lights at night. I never managed to get up early enough to watch him turn them off.

http://365project.org/jyokota/challenges-and/2015-04-11

16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Great shadow play - tells a story of times gone by, in a way.
March 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise