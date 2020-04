Gooseberry Tarts

. . . when you have been isolated for 20 days, and a neighbor brings home-made tarts from home-grown gooseberries. He was going door-to-door to remind us that we will all care for each other. I'm the newest person in my neighborhood and I've been here for 25 years. Thankful for neighbors who create community solidarity.



(I took a bite and instantly realized, PHOTO OPP! Tried to hide that little bite but it's still visible.)