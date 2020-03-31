Previous
Coronavirus Check-In by jyokota
Inspired by the roll-call check-in at https://365project.org/discuss/general/43327/roll-call
I've been self-isolating for 18 days and have seen 5 humans outside on my street. Staying home alone and not going out when in Chicago is not a change. I've been using Zoom to teach online for about five years, and teaching online since 14 years ago, but Zoom as a socializing tool is new. But my biggest challenge -- making videos of myself that become part of professionally edited and published videos. I don't take selfies much, and selfie-videos are an even bigger challenge. I made screenshots and combined those screenshots to show some of the attempts I made. The time stamps show you how ridiculously quickly I abandoned most of the attempts. I'm comfortable teaching and giving talks -- but memorizing and reciting text perfectly yet naturally proved to be a huge challenge. And now I have to make another video clip to make an announcement that I could easily have done "live" but with the cancellation of the press conference, it will be painful to do as a selfie-video. Sigh.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Junko Y

Issi Bannerman ace
Your image and narrative tells us a wonderful story of someone who is dedicated to keeping the show on the road and making things work, and work well, despite personal challenges along the way. Keep it up Junko!
April 2nd, 2020  
Diana ace
I so agree with the above, there are some wonderful shots of you! Keep on the good work that you are dong and stay safe.
April 2nd, 2020  
