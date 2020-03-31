Coronavirus Check-In

Inspired by the roll-call check-in at https://365project.org/discuss/general/43327/roll-call
I've been self-isolating for 18 days and have seen 5 humans outside on my street. Staying home alone and not going out when in Chicago is not a change. I've been using Zoom to teach online for about five years, and teaching online since 14 years ago, but Zoom as a socializing tool is new. But my biggest challenge -- making videos of myself that become part of professionally edited and published videos. I don't take selfies much, and selfie-videos are an even bigger challenge. I made screenshots and combined those screenshots to show some of the attempts I made. The time stamps show you how ridiculously quickly I abandoned most of the attempts. I'm comfortable teaching and giving talks -- but memorizing and reciting text perfectly yet naturally proved to be a huge challenge. And now I have to make another video clip to make an announcement that I could easily have done "live" but with the cancellation of the press conference, it will be painful to do as a selfie-video. Sigh.