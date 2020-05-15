Previous
Next
Riso Con La Zucca / Risotto with Squash by jyokota
Photo 1691

Riso Con La Zucca / Risotto with Squash

We did it! A cooking tutorial from Rome to Chicago, with delicious lunch/dinner result. Lunch time for me, dinner time for @domenicododaro and family.

Collage of the online tutorial here:
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise