Photo 1715
I am not "just a sparrow"
But so many speak of sparrows disparagingly . . .
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
3
2
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
4th June 2020 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
,
sixws
,
jy-bird
,
sixws-106
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ahhhhh just a perfect sparrow then :)
June 11th, 2020
haskar
ace
lovely shot
June 11th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely image, Junko!
June 11th, 2020
