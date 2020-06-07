Previous
I am not "just a sparrow" by jyokota
I am not "just a sparrow"

But so many speak of sparrows disparagingly . . .
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ahhhhh just a perfect sparrow then :)
June 11th, 2020  
haskar ace
lovely shot
June 11th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely image, Junko!
June 11th, 2020  
