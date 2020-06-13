Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1721
Brown-Headed Cowbird
I hesitated to post this bird because I couldn't identify it -- but this app Merlin ID helps you identify like magic! So here it is, a female brown-headed cowbird.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2213
photos
247
followers
156
following
471% complete
View this month »
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th May 2020 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cowbird
,
jy-bird
,
jy-backyard
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this cute little bird. Now I wonder why it is called a cowbird?
June 13th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
@ludwigsdiana
-- I asked Merlin, and it said "found in open woods, farmland, and stockyards. Forages by walking on the ground" among other things. I wonder if it's because of where they are seen?
June 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close