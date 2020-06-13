Previous
Brown-Headed Cowbird by jyokota
Photo 1721

Brown-Headed Cowbird

I hesitated to post this bird because I couldn't identify it -- but this app Merlin ID helps you identify like magic! So here it is, a female brown-headed cowbird.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
Diana
Beautiful capture of this cute little bird. Now I wonder why it is called a cowbird?
June 13th, 2020  
Junko Y
@ludwigsdiana -- I asked Merlin, and it said "found in open woods, farmland, and stockyards. Forages by walking on the ground" among other things. I wonder if it's because of where they are seen?
June 13th, 2020  
