Is this a good pose? by jyokota
Photo 1878

Is this a good pose?

29th November 2020 29th Nov 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Chantelle Sheard
That is a very good pose and photo... Fav
January 3rd, 2021  
