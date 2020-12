Inspired by Kim @kimhearn and following her directions, I used the dehydrate feature on my toaster oven to prepare some oregano from the herb garden. In my attempt to show the process I laid it all out in a row. I went back to look at Kim's original and I like how her image shows process but not so linear and much more organic. Sigh. Still learning about food photography.Kim's original: http://365project.org/kimhearn/365/2020-11-23