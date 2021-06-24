Previous
Blue-Gray Gnatcatcher by jyokota
Photo 2054

Blue-Gray Gnatcatcher

On a photowalk with @pattyp and @jbird56
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details

summerfield ace
wow, the feathers are so vivid i could almost feel its softness. what a shot. aces!
July 2nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Nothin like a gnat to brighten one small bird's day! Super shot! fav
July 2nd, 2021  
